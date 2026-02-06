Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.67 and traded as low as C$19.64. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$19.73, with a volume of 78,444 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.The firm had revenue of C$114.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9481391 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

Featured Articles

