Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays now has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. Devon Energy traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.0520, with a volume of 23413412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Capital One Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 571,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 73,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 138,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

