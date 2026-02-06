El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
LOCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of El Pollo Loco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th.
LOCO stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.01. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $12.65.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ: LOCO) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in Mexican-style fire-grilled chicken and complementary menu offerings. The company’s signature product is its marinated, flame-grilled chicken, which is prepared in an open-flame rotisserie and served in a variety of formats including tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. In addition to its core chicken offerings, El Pollo Loco menu items feature fresh-made salsas, guacamole, sides such as charro beans and fresh tortillas, as well as a selection of beverages and desserts.
Founded in 1975 in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, by Juan Francisco Ochoa, the concept expanded into the United States in 1980 with its first U.S.
