Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $16.69.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 64.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2,125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

