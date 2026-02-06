Corning Incorporated $GLW Stock Position Cut by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 151,070 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 4.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $33,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 191.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 111.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Corning news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,945 shares of company stock valued at $6,072,986. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corning from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

NYSE GLW opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $117.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

