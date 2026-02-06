Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0038. Cloud Peak Energy shares last traded at $0.0035, with a volume of 106,200 shares trading hands.

Cloud Peak Energy Stock Performance

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) was a leading producer of low-sulfur thermal and metallurgical coal in the United States, with principal operations located in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana. The company’s mining complexes, including Spring Creek, Cordero Rojo and Antelope, focused on extracting subbituminous coal renowned for its relatively low emissions profile. Cloud Peak delivered its products primarily to domestic electric utilities, steelmakers and industrial customers seeking stable fuel supplies for power generation and manufacturing processes.

Formed in 2009 through the spin-off of Rio Tinto’s U.S.

