Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Announces Earnings Results

Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Chill Brands Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CHLL opened at GBX 0.36 on Friday. Chill Brands Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.35 and a 1-year high of GBX 3. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group plc is a route-to-market provider for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands. Through its Chill Connect division, the Company delivers sales, distribution, and in-store activation services, helping brands expand their reach and performance in the UK convenience, retail, and specialist markets. The Company also operates Chill.com, an e-commerce platform showcasing health, wellness, and lifestyle products from third-party brands. Chill Brands Group’s focus is on connecting quality consumer products with new audiences, driving growth for its brand partners across both physical and digital channels.

