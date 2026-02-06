Next Capital Management LLC Buys 10,156 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,889,858,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,162,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,687,000 after buying an additional 5,708,208 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,736,000 after buying an additional 5,032,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,182,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,978,000 after buying an additional 3,125,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat and raised guidance: Schwab reported an EPS and revenue beat and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80, supporting the company’s earnings outlook and fundamentals. MarketBeat SCHW Coverage

SCHW opened at $101.92 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. This trade represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 272,077 shares of company stock valued at $28,285,973 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

