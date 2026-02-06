Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $61,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Bank now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1124 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

