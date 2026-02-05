VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.95.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTGN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics
VistaGen Therapeutics News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting VistaGen Therapeutics this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Company expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday — investors should watch the release and any commentary on cash runway or clinical timelines for fasedienol, which could materially affect the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms have issued class-action notices alleging violations of §§10(b)/20(a) and Rule 10b-5; the DJS Law Group reminder is among the notices that name VTGN and invite investors to contact the firm. This increases legal and reputational risk and likely weighed on the stock today. Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – DJS Law Group
- Negative Sentiment: Additional firms (Schall, Robbins LLP, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Bragar, Faruqi, Holzer and others) have urged investors to join or inquire about the suit, citing a class period of April 1, 2024–December 16, 2025 and a March 16, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline; one notice specifically alleges misleading statements about the PALISADE‑3 fasedienol trial. The volume of filings amplifies headline risk and potential investor claims exposure. VTGN Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit – Schall Law Firm Robbins LLP Class Action Alert Levi & Korsinsky Investor Alert
VistaGen Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of VTGN opened at $0.53 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.
VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
About VistaGen Therapeutics
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation medicines for central nervous system disorders. Incorporated in Delaware in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, VistaGen applies advanced human pluripotent stem cell technologies to accelerate drug candidate validation and optimization. The company’s core focus is on addressing unmet medical needs in major depressive disorder, neuropathic pain and dermatological conditions.
The company’s lead candidate, AV-101, is an oral prodrug designed to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission via the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor pathway, with clinical programs targeting major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VistaGen Therapeutics
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.