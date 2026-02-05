VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 223.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 199,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Stempoint Capital LP raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,413,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 203,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.53 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation medicines for central nervous system disorders. Incorporated in Delaware in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, VistaGen applies advanced human pluripotent stem cell technologies to accelerate drug candidate validation and optimization. The company’s core focus is on addressing unmet medical needs in major depressive disorder, neuropathic pain and dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead candidate, AV-101, is an oral prodrug designed to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission via the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor pathway, with clinical programs targeting major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.

