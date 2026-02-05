Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.65 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.54%. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 191,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $4,868,645.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,971,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,795,147.20. This trade represents a 5.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,255,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,812,798 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,508,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,851,000 after purchasing an additional 433,824 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,076,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,580,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 35.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after purchasing an additional 359,193 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

