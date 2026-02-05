Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Full House Resorts from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 150.12% and a negative net margin of 13.38%.The company had revenue of $77.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) is a gaming, lodging and entertainment company headquartered in Summerfield, Nevada. Founded in 1987, the company designs, develops and operates casino resorts and ancillary hospitality facilities in multiple U.S. markets. Its business model emphasizes regional gaming properties that combine slot machines, table games, hotel accommodations and live entertainment to serve a broad customer base.

The company’s property portfolio spans five states, including Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel and Grand Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado; Silver Slipper Casino Hotel and Harlow’s Casino Resort in Mississippi; Running Aces Harness Park & Casino in Minnesota; Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.