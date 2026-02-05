Edelcoin (EDLC) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Edelcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edelcoin has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $49.93 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,674,292,850 tokens. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.5780691 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.