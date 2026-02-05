Triglav Investments D.O.O. Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue, bookings and user growth were strong — revenue rose ~20% and gross bookings topped estimates, with active users and trips reaching record levels, and the company generated materially higher free cash flow. These results support the growth story and buyback/capital-allocation optionality. Company press release

Q4 revenue, bookings and user growth were strong — revenue rose ~20% and gross bookings topped estimates, with active users and trips reaching record levels, and the company generated materially higher free cash flow. These results support the growth story and buyback/capital-allocation optionality. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous-vehicle (robotaxi) progress and partnerships: management highlighted AV ambition and expansion of robotaxi programs (markets named include Hong Kong, Madrid, Houston, Zurich), which investors view as a multitrillion‑dollar long‑term opportunity that could transform margins over time. Seeking Alpha

Autonomous-vehicle (robotaxi) progress and partnerships: management highlighted AV ambition and expansion of robotaxi programs (markets named include Hong Kong, Madrid, Houston, Zurich), which investors view as a multitrillion‑dollar long‑term opportunity that could transform margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support — several firms reaffirmed or raised targets (including upgrades and $100+ targets from Citizens JMP, BTIG and Needham), signaling conviction among some buy‑side and sell‑side investors about upside from growth and cash flow.

Analyst and institutional support — several firms reaffirmed or raised targets (including upgrades and $100+ targets from Citizens JMP, BTIG and Needham), signaling conviction among some buy‑side and sell‑side investors about upside from growth and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management change: Uber promoted Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO — he’s a vocal robotaxi backer. That underscores continued AV prioritization but raises questions about near‑term margin focus vs. long‑term investment. TechCrunch

Management change: Uber promoted Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO — he’s a vocal robotaxi backer. That underscores continued AV prioritization but raises questions about near‑term margin focus vs. long‑term investment. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst tone — some firms reiterated Neutral/Market‑perform ratings citing competitive and AV‑related uncertainty even as others remain constructive; expect divergent analyst calls to keep volatility elevated. Proactive Investors

Mixed analyst tone — some firms reiterated Neutral/Market‑perform ratings citing competitive and AV‑related uncertainty even as others remain constructive; expect divergent analyst calls to keep volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and guidance miss: adjusted EPS for Q4 missed estimates and Uber guided Q1 EPS below consensus (company gave 0.65–0.72 vs. higher Street estimate), citing cheaper ride options and higher taxes that boosted trips but compressed margins — the principal driver of the stock decline. Reuters

Profitability and guidance miss: adjusted EPS for Q4 missed estimates and Uber guided Q1 EPS below consensus (company gave 0.65–0.72 vs. higher Street estimate), citing cheaper ride options and higher taxes that boosted trips but compressed margins — the principal driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: One‑time charges and EPS volatility: investors are focused on an equity‑investment charge and the gap between GAAP and adjusted metrics, which amplified the profit miss and increased short‑term uncertainty. Zacks

One‑time charges and EPS volatility: investors are focused on an equity‑investment charge and the gap between GAAP and adjusted metrics, which amplified the profit miss and increased short‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: heavy trading and a sizable share sell‑off followed the results and guidance, reflecting investor preference for near‑term profitability over growth/AV optionality right now. Barron’s

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.