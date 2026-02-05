Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,783 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,845 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,352 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 22.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,478 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Rocket Lab Stock Down 10.0%

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,163,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 461,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,740,219.10. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 96,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $8,311,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 292,529 shares in the company, valued at $25,327,160.82. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock worth $271,865,732 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Rocket Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.