Optimize Financial Inc Takes $527,000 Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SharkNinja by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 179,503 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 12.8% during the third quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 159,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in SharkNinja by 20.3% during the second quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SN. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

