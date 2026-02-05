Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Qiagen also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.540- EPS.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.4%

QGEN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. 4,405,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.89 price objective (up previously from $55.79) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.04.

Here are the key news stories impacting Qiagen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue of $540.4M topped consensus and EPS of $0.62 slightly beat estimates, with healthy net margin and ROE — a sign the core business is stable. Qiagen Q4 earnings and materials

Q4 results: revenue of $540.4M topped consensus and EPS of $0.62 slightly beat estimates, with healthy net margin and ROE — a sign the core business is stable. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated growth ambitions for 2026, guiding to at least ~5% sales growth for the year — a constructive signal for top‑line trajectory. Qiagen guides to at least 5% sales growth in 2026

Management reiterated growth ambitions for 2026, guiding to at least ~5% sales growth for the year — a constructive signal for top‑line trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Product development: QIAsprint Connect high‑throughput benchtop automation was publicly showcased (SLAS 2026), expanding Qiagen’s addressable market in lab automation and sample processing. BusinessWire: QIAsprint Connect showcase

Product development: QIAsprint Connect high‑throughput benchtop automation was publicly showcased (SLAS 2026), expanding Qiagen’s addressable market in lab automation and sample processing. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow: a large block of ~40,639 call contracts traded (>> daily average), signaling heightened speculative or hedged bullish interest that could amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals.

Unusual options flow: a large block of ~40,639 call contracts traded (>> daily average), signaling heightened speculative or hedged bullish interest that could amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Cautious guidance: Q1 EPS was guided to ~0.54 (below the ~0.60 consensus) and Q1 revenue to ~$487.8M (below consensus ~$511.8M); FY‑2026 EPS guidance of ~2.50 also sits under Street estimates — the conservative guidance is the main driver behind the negative reaction. Qiagen guidance details

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

