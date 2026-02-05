Ned Holmes Sells 600 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned Holmes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $43,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,040. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE PB traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,684. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

