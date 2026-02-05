Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $530.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $430.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.61.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $14.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.23. 3,900,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $459.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.01. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.27, for a total transaction of $8,585,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 410,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,024,739.12. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $204,682.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,568.91. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,976 shares of company stock valued at $45,330,378. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4/Q2 earnings beat and AI tailwinds: Seagate reported results that topped estimates (EPS and revenue beat) and guided to strong FY‑quarter EPS, citing AI-driven demand for higher‑capacity enterprise drives — a core fundamental reason for recent upside. Read More.

Q4/Q2 earnings beat and AI tailwinds: Seagate reported results that topped estimates (EPS and revenue beat) and guided to strong FY‑quarter EPS, citing AI-driven demand for higher‑capacity enterprise drives — a core fundamental reason for recent upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major price‑target upgrade from Cantor Fitzgerald: Cantor raised its price target significantly (to $650) and moved to overweight, reflecting an increased conviction in Seagate’s AI/storage opportunity and providing a large implied upside that supports the stock’s re‑rating. Read More.

Major price‑target upgrade from Cantor Fitzgerald: Cantor raised its price target significantly (to $650) and moved to overweight, reflecting an increased conviction in Seagate’s AI/storage opportunity and providing a large implied upside that supports the stock’s re‑rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder returns remain intact: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend ($0.74/share) with a modest payout ratio, which supports income‑oriented investors and reduces downside for some holders. Read More.

Dividend and shareholder returns remain intact: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend ($0.74/share) with a modest payout ratio, which supports income‑oriented investors and reduces downside for some holders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and stock‑rank mentions: Multiple Zacks pieces and momentum screens list STX as a leader and EPS‑beat candidate — these editorial mentions can attract momentum flows but are secondary to earnings/guidance and analyst actions. Read More.

Momentum and stock‑rank mentions: Multiple Zacks pieces and momentum screens list STX as a leader and EPS‑beat candidate — these editorial mentions can attract momentum flows but are secondary to earnings/guidance and analyst actions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks momentum/earnings‑ESP coverage: Zacks highlights STX as a potential EPS‑top candidate and a momentum pick — useful signal for short‑term traders but not new company fundamentals. Read More.

Zacks momentum/earnings‑ESP coverage: Zacks highlights STX as a potential EPS‑top candidate and a momentum pick — useful signal for short‑term traders but not new company fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by top executives: CEO William Mosley (20,000 shares) and other senior executives sold significant blocks recently; large insider disposals are prompting short‑term profit‑taking and vigilance among investors about timing and valuation. Read More. Read More.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

