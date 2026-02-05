GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,867.86.

GSK stock traded up GBX 89.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,035.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,969,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,179,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,833.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,658.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,066.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker bought 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,809 per share, with a total value of £7,977.69. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,810 per share, for a total transaction of £29,865. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

