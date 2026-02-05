News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07, Zacks reports. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.

News Stock Down 1.9%

News stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. News has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. Weiss Ratings cut News from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.68.

Institutional Trading of News

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in News by 37.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.