IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 11.5% After Earnings Miss

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) fell 11.5% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.79. 60,418,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 44,828,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%.

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm set a $94.00 price target on IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the second quarter valued at about $74,228,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its stake in shares of IREN by 90.1% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,254,000 after buying an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IREN by 1,444.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,555,000 after buying an additional 1,545,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,380,000 after buying an additional 1,447,842 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in IREN in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

