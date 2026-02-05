IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 11.5% After Earnings Miss

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) fell 11.5% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.79. 60,418,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 44,828,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.
The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%.
Key Stories Impacting IREN
Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft AI deal focus — Analysts and coverage highlight that IREN’s upcoming earnings and execution of a Microsoft-related AI initiative are key upside drivers if the partnership scales. IREN earnings up next: Microsoft AI deal execution in focus
- Positive Sentiment: Bull-case coverage — A recent bull-case article lays out scenarios (valuation, growth levers) that could support a rebound if execution and revenue ramps improve. IREN Limited (IREN): A Bull Case Theory
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment not uniformly negative — Aggregate broker ratings remain above “sell,” with an average around “Moderate Buy,” giving some buy-side support if near-term metrics improve. IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF instruments now provide a listed inverse exposure to IREN, which can increase trading and volatility but is not a company fundamental. Tradr 2X Short Iren Daily ETF
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and coverage pieces review the stock’s recent volatility and metrics (high beta, wide intraday ranges); these are background context for investors assessing risk/reward. Assessing IREN (IREN) Valuation After Strong Earnings And Volatile Share Price Performance
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue miss — IREN reported ($0.52) EPS vs. ($0.07) consensus and revenue of $184.7M vs. $229.6M expected; that shortfall is the primary driver of the selloff. View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Market and crypto correlation — Coverage notes IREN moved down as Bitcoin softened, suggesting part of the decline is tied to crypto-market sentiment rather than company-specific progress. IREN Stock Falls As Bitcoin Weakens, Earnings Ahead
- Negative Sentiment: Retail volatility and short interest noise — Reports of a sharp pre-earnings plunge and retail accusations of “market manipulation” highlight elevated short-term trading risk and sentiment-driven moves. IREN stock dives 14% today ahead of Q2 earnings as retail calls the move ‘market manipulation’
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the second quarter valued at about $74,228,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its stake in shares of IREN by 90.1% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,254,000 after buying an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IREN by 1,444.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,555,000 after buying an additional 1,545,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,380,000 after buying an additional 1,447,842 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in IREN in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27.
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
