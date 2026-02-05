Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Price Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. traded as high as $122.43 and last traded at $119.6190. 22,887,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 14,211,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.33.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRK. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Key Headlines Impacting Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 28.08%.The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.