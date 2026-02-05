Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Gen Digital also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.540-2.560 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of GEN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. 10,319,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,191. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 57.09%. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. This represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,662,417.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 47.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Further Reading

