Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday after Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $600.00. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as low as $392.32 and last traded at $393.67. 65,236,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 37,398,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.19.
MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $655.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Microsoft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $641.00 price objective (down previously from $645.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.28.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT
Insiders Place Their Bets
Key Microsoft News
Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.K. government will work with Microsoft on a national deepfake-detection system, highlighting Microsoft’s regulatory positioning and potential services work with governments. Britain to work with Microsoft to build deepfake detection system
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler and other bulls continue to flag Microsoft as a top AI/hyperscaler play, reiterating overweight/Buy views and long-term AI upside. Microsoft (MSFT) Maintains Strong AI Positioning Amid Hyperscaler Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target modestly (from $625 to $610) citing softer Azure growth but kept a Buy rating — a sign of confidence tempered by near-term cloud momentum concerns. TD Cowen Keeps Buy on Microsoft (MSFT) Despite Softer Azure Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Some firms trimmed price targets but maintained Buy ratings (e.g., Daiwa to $600), showing divergence among analysts between long-term conviction and nearer-term caution. Daiwa Securities adjusts price target on Microsoft to $600 from $630, maintains Buy rating
- Negative Sentiment: Stifel issued a rare downgrade to Hold, citing accelerating AI competition (Google, Anthropic) and pressure on Azure growth — the downgrade is a key driver of the sell-off and shifting investor sentiment. Microsoft Stock Gets a Rare Downgrade. AI Competition Is Heating Up for Azure.
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting to Q2 commentary about rising AI capex, margin pressure and cloud capacity limits — analysts and blogs point to a post-earnings pullback that amplified selling pressure. Microsoft Plunges 14% Post Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Reports flag weak adoption and branding confusion for Copilot (adoption cited around ~11.5%), raising doubts about how quickly Microsoft can monetize AI features and offset rising AI costs. Microsoft Stock May Face Hurdles as Copilot Adoption Slips to 11.5% & Competition Intensifies
- Negative Sentiment: Some institutional activity reflects positioning shifts (e.g., Yacktman trimming its stake), which can exacerbate volatility during a sell-off. Yacktman Asset Management LP trims Microsoft stake significantly
Institutional Trading of Microsoft
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,941,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $457,119,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Microsoft Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.
Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Microsoft
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.