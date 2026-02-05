SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.80%. SS&C Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 6.700-7.020 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

SSNC traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.98. 3,101,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,906. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at $33,217,425.40. This represents a 27.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 38.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.