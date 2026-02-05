StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $241.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%.

StepStone Group Stock Down 7.5%

NASDAQ:STEP traded down $4.80 on Thursday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,937. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.32. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $725,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 70,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $4,386,044.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 362,858 shares of company stock worth $23,422,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in StepStone Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 155.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm that provides specialized investment solutions across private equity, private credit and real assets. The firm offers customized portfolios, secondary interests, direct co-investments and tailored advisory services to institutional investors worldwide. StepStone’s integrated research and data analytics platform supports its investment teams in sourcing opportunities and monitoring portfolio companies.

Founded in 2007 as an independent private markets specialist, the company has grown its presence through both organic expansion and strategic partnerships.

