Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.38), reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Open Text Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,137. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Open Text has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Research downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Securities upgraded Open Text to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 108.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Open Text by 39.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation is a Canadian enterprise information management (EIM) software company that develops solutions for organizations seeking to manage, protect and extract insight from their unstructured and structured data. The company’s platform encompasses document management, records management, digital asset management and archiving, enabling companies to govern information across its lifecycle.

Open Text’s product suite includes content services, business process management, customer experience management, analytics and security products.

