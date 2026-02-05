ITT (NYSE:ITT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.680-1.72 EPS.

ITT reported a strong 2025 — revenue +8% (5% organic) , EPS up mid-teens (18% ex-divestiture/equity raise), operating margin 18.2%, backlog of $1.9 billion , and > $550 million free cash flow with Q4 revenue and orders topping $1 billion .

, EPS up mid-teens (18% ex-divestiture/equity raise), operating margin 18.2%, backlog of , and > free cash flow with Q4 revenue and orders topping . The SPX FLOW acquisition is expected to close in March and management forecasts net single‑digit EPS accretion in 2026 plus roughly $80 million of synergies over three years (G&A, procurement, footprint), with teams already working on day‑one readiness.

acquisition is expected to close in March and management forecasts net single‑digit EPS accretion in 2026 plus roughly of synergies over three years (G&A, procurement, footprint), with teams already working on day‑one readiness. Strong end‑market momentum — Q4 CCT orders rose an organic 40% , IP and CCT each grew >11% organically in Q4, and a high‑double‑digit Boeing contract price adjustment should materially boost aerospace profitability.

, IP and CCT each grew >11% organically in Q4, and a high‑double‑digit Boeing contract price adjustment should materially boost aerospace profitability. Robust cash and capital deployment — free cash flow conversion >100% enabled early‑2025 share repurchases of about $500 million while management continues to fund M&A and productivity investments.

while management continues to fund M&A and productivity investments. Near‑term dilution and execution risks — Q1 guidance already includes dilution from the December equity offering ( ~$0.03 EPS impact) and the Wolverine divestiture trimmed EPS by $0.16; SPX integration, acquisition accounting changes (amortization exclusion post‑close) and lumpy orders (e.g., Svanehøj) could add variability.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $18.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,894. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $205.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $176.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 8,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of ITT by 22.1% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

