Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Arc Resources had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.90%.

Arc Resources Stock Down 4.0%

Arc Resources stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 35,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,766. Arc Resources has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AETUF shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Arc Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arc Resources in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Arc Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Arc Resources

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

