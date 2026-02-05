Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.1%

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.20. 1,096,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,463. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.26, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Zacks Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $78,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,748. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gagan Jain sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $34,915.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,212 shares in the company, valued at $581,765.60. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $420,159 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 35.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,404 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 843.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 464,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 66.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after buying an additional 288,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 147.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 57.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 150,152 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Featured Articles

