Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 90 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.50% from the stock’s current price.

Genel Energy Trading Down 2.9%

GENL stock traded down GBX 1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 59.02. 143,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,235. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.35. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 48.28 and a 1 year high of GBX 83.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genel Energy news, insider Yetik Mert sold 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £22,914.06. Insiders own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

