Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $395.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $346.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, President Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,674,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,250,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,186 shares of company stock valued at $94,458,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and material cloud momentum — Alphabet beat EPS and revenue estimates; Google Cloud grew ~48% in Q4, backlog surged and Gemini usage metrics were highlighted, supporting durable growth drivers. Read More.

Q4 beat and material cloud momentum — Alphabet beat EPS and revenue estimates; Google Cloud grew ~48% in Q4, backlog surged and Gemini usage metrics were highlighted, supporting durable growth drivers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major analyst price‑target increases — multiple firms raised targets (examples: Deutsche Bank, RBC, Needham, Pivotal, Mizuho), signaling Wall Street’s confidence in long‑term AI/cloud upside even as volatility follows the earnings release. Read More.

Major analyst price‑target increases — multiple firms raised targets (examples: Deutsche Bank, RBC, Needham, Pivotal, Mizuho), signaling Wall Street’s confidence in long‑term AI/cloud upside even as volatility follows the earnings release. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Waymo financing and enterprise wins reduce some near‑term burdens — Waymo’s large financing round and new Google Cloud enterprise deals (e.g., Liberty Global, Humana) validate monetization paths beyond ads. Read More.

Waymo financing and enterprise wins reduce some near‑term burdens — Waymo’s large financing round and new Google Cloud enterprise deals (e.g., Liberty Global, Humana) validate monetization paths beyond ads. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Subscriber/ad trends and product traction — YouTube subscriptions and ad revenue growth and continued search resilience underpin core cash flows, but they raise the bar for future prints. Read More.

Subscriber/ad trends and product traction — YouTube subscriptions and ad revenue growth and continued search resilience underpin core cash flows, but they raise the bar for future prints. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional activity — Small insider share sales were reported and institutions shifted positions; such moves are worth watching but don’t change the fundamental story. Read More.

Insider and institutional activity — Small insider share sales were reported and institutions shifted positions; such moves are worth watching but don’t change the fundamental story. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Massive 2026 capex outlook rattled investors — Alphabet guided to $175–$185B in capex to scale AI/data‑center capacity, far above street expectations; that spending profile is the main reason the stock is down as investors re‑price near‑term returns and cash flow timing. Read More.

Massive 2026 capex outlook rattled investors — Alphabet guided to $175–$185B in capex to scale AI/data‑center capacity, far above street expectations; that spending profile is the main reason the stock is down as investors re‑price near‑term returns and cash flow timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term market reaction and volatility — The capex surprise triggered pre‑market and intraday selling, broader tech weakness and higher volume; expect continued volatility as investors digest execution cadence and ROI on AI investments. Read More.

Short‑term market reaction and volatility — The capex surprise triggered pre‑market and intraday selling, broader tech weakness and higher volume; expect continued volatility as investors digest execution cadence and ROI on AI investments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risks — Ongoing probes and a recent settlement and hearings for Waymo add governance/regulatory headline risk that can amplify sentiment swings. Read More.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

