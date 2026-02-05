McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 38.800-39.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 38.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $819.58 on Thursday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $570.51 and a fifty-two week high of $895.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $825.54 and a 200-day moving average of $776.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 248.14% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $899.36.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 68.7% in the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,390,000 after buying an additional 184,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in McKesson by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,190,000 after acquiring an additional 153,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in McKesson by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,330,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,569,000 after purchasing an additional 83,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 40.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

