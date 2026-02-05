Raymond James Financial Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $310.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $311.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

CME Group stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.85. 1,340,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.67. CME Group has a twelve month low of $239.70 and a twelve month high of $302.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,737,468.20. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $1,571,447,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $636,487,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CME Group by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,029,000 after purchasing an additional 777,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,648,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

