Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $64.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,566,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,303,926. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — SMCI reported $12.7B in revenue and $0.69 EPS (well above consensus) and issued stronger next-quarter and full‑year revenue guidance, which underpins the bullish demand story for AI-optimized servers. Business Wire: Q2 Results

Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — SMCI reported $12.7B in revenue and $0.69 EPS (well above consensus) and issued stronger next-quarter and full‑year revenue guidance, which underpins the bullish demand story for AI-optimized servers. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional/market activity: unusually large call-option buying and a strong, short-lived post-earnings rally indicate speculative positioning that can amplify intraday volatility (volume was well above average). (No single-article reference)

Institutional/market activity: unusually large call-option buying and a strong, short-lived post-earnings rally indicate speculative positioning that can amplify intraday volatility (volume was well above average). (No single-article reference) Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain supportive — firms like Rosenblatt reiterated buy ratings after the print, a sign that at least some sell‑side players view the beat as durable. Rosenblatt Reiterates Buy

Some analysts remain supportive — firms like Rosenblatt reiterated buy ratings after the print, a sign that at least some sell‑side players view the beat as durable. Negative Sentiment: Severe margin deterioration — adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.3–6.4% (new lows) due to product mix, customer concentration and expedite costs; this raises questions about sustainable profitability even as revenue scales. Seeking Alpha: Margin Issues

Severe margin deterioration — adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.3–6.4% (new lows) due to product mix, customer concentration and expedite costs; this raises questions about sustainable profitability even as revenue scales. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut — Needham trimmed its target from $51 to $40 (keeps Buy), signaling more cautious forward valuation assumptions despite the beat; such cuts can sap momentum. Needham Price Target Cut

Analyst price-target cut — Needham trimmed its target from $51 to $40 (keeps Buy), signaling more cautious forward valuation assumptions despite the beat; such cuts can sap momentum. Negative Sentiment: Bearish caution and “head-fake” narratives — several analysts/commentaries warn the rally could be short-lived without sustained margin recovery or clearer evidence DCBBS (higher-margin Data Center Building Block Solutions) scales fast enough. Invezz: Rally May Be a Trap

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

