First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) EVP Sells $264,000.00 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley Beesley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,632. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,706. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 19.69%.The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 256.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 76,050 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 609.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 62,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 71,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FMBH), headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, is a financial services holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services through its main subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust. The company’s primary business activities include commercial and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, wealth management and trust administration, as well as treasury and cash management solutions.

Through its branch network, First Mid provides consumer deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and online banking services.

