Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFS Financial (TFSL)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2026 – TFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2026 – TFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2026 – TFS Financial is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – TFS Financial is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – TFS Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – TFS Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – TFS Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – TFS Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.13%.

Get TFS Financial Corporation alerts:

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In related news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,098.95. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $103,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,526.60. The trade was a 31.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 58,600 shares of company stock worth $821,626 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.