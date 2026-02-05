JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Price

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Get Allstate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.34. 2,247,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,932. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.23. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,256. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.3% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Allstate

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.