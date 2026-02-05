JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Price

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL
Allstate Price Performance
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Allstate
In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,256. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allstate
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.3% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Allstate
Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings sharply beat expectations — Allstate reported $14.31 EPS, well above consensus and implying an ~86% YoY EPS increase driven by improved underwriting results. Allstate Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Property-Liability Unit Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Underwriting drivers: management cited Property‑Liability strength, lower catastrophe losses and higher earned premiums as the main drivers of the quarter’s profitability — supportive for sustained margin improvement. Allstate Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Property-Liability Unit Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns boosted: Allstate raised its quarterly dividend 8% to $1.08 and unveiled a $4 billion buyback plan — both signal confidence from management and directly support shareholder value. Allstate posts Q4 earnings beat, boosts dividend by 8%, unveils $4B buyback plan
- Positive Sentiment: Customer pricing and retention: Allstate said it lowered prices for ~7.8M customers in 2025 to enhance value — may support retention/growth and regulatory goodwill. Allstate Enhances Customer Value, Lowers Prices for 7.8 Million Customers in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $220 price target — modest upside vs. current levels, indicating cautious analyst stance despite the beat. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Full details available — the Q4 earnings call transcript and slide presentation were posted for investors to review management’s commentary and guidance. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript The Allstate Corporation 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Top‑line shortfall — revenue for the quarter (~$14.6B) came in below some Street estimates (~$17.2B), a potential warning for revenue momentum and a point analysts may scrutinize. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About Allstate (ALL) Q4 Earnings
About Allstate
Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.
The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.