Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.63, FiscalAI reports. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Spectrum Brands’ conference call:

Generated strong first-quarter cash flow (nearly $60 million of adjusted free cash flow), repurchased ~800,000 shares year-to-date (~$42.3M) and received board authorization for a new $300 million share buyback, while maintaining low leverage (net leverage 1.65x) and $126.6M cash.

share buyback, while maintaining low leverage (net leverage 1.65x) and $126.6M cash. Global Pet Care returned to growth (organic net sales +5.8%), with key companion-animal brands gaining share and an active innovation pipeline that management expects will drive continued top-line and market-share gains.

Home & Garden reported a large decline (Q1 net sales -19.8%) largely due to last year’s accelerated seasonal inventory builds, but management says POS momentum and new product launches position H&G to be the fastest-growing business later in the year.

Home & Personal Care remains under pressure (organic net sales -11.1%), with tariff-related price impacts, retailer inventory issues and expected full-year unit declines in HPC as the company prioritizes profitability and pursues a strategic solution for the business.

The company reiterated FY26 guidance (net sales flat to +low single digits, Adjusted EBITDA low-single-digit growth, ~50% Adj. EBITDA-to-Adj. FCF conversion), while emphasizing ERP S/4HANA deployments, cost discipline and selective M&A readiness.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $6.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.08. 599,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,399. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.26. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,405.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

