Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $312.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.28 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 59.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Lightspeed Commerce’s conference call:

Strong quarter and upgraded outlook: management reported $312.3M revenue, $20.2M Adjusted EBITDA (+22%), reiterated positive free cash flow (second consecutive quarter) and raised Q4 and FY2026 guidance (Q4 revenue ~$280–284M; FY revenue ~$1.216–1.22B; Q4 adj. EBITDA ~$50M; FY adj. EBITDA ~$72M).

Growth engines accelerating: North America Retail and Europe Hospitality (now ~two‑thirds of revenue) grew 21% YoY and added ~ 2,600 net new locations—the fastest location growth since the transformation—with a 150‑rep outbound sales force fully hired to scale acquisition.

Product/AI-driven ARPU strategy: launched Lightspeed AI , Marketplace (wholesale), Tempo, Reservations and Tasks plus deeper payments/wholesale integration; management says proprietary payments and wholesale data will drive module attachment and higher ARPU.

Hardware margin headwind: management is using strategic discounts and free payment terminals to win customers, which pushed hardware gross margins down and could persist (company cited hardware margin ranges around -50% to -60% depending on new business mix).

Healthy balance sheet and capital allocation optionality: cash of ~$479M, ~$200M remaining on buyback authority after $179M repurchased last 12 months (shares outstanding down ~10% YoY), and plans to prudently grow the high‑margin merchant cash advance business (≈$106M outstanding).

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 1,957,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,971,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 97,183 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,948,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,839,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 466,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 84,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company’s product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

