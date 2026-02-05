DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 425.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

DHX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes $10 million repurchase program (up to ~12.6% of shares). Buybacks typically support the share price by reducing float and signal management thinks the stock is undervalued. Business Wire: Repurchase Program

Board authorizes $10 million repurchase program (up to ~12.6% of shares). Buybacks typically support the share price by reducing float and signal management thinks the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Company-released Q4 results showed revenue roughly $31.4M and reported EPS that several outlets treated as a beat versus street estimates (Zacks/MarketBeat summaries cite $0.09 vs ~$0.08 consensus), which supports the upbeat move. Zacks: Q4 Results

Company-released Q4 results showed revenue roughly $31.4M and reported EPS that several outlets treated as a beat versus street estimates (Zacks/MarketBeat summaries cite $0.09 vs ~$0.08 consensus), which supports the upbeat move. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued revenue guidance that is roughly in-line-to-slightly below consensus: Q1 revenue $28.0M–$30.0M (street ~$29.6M) and FY revenue $118.0M–$122.0M (street ~$119.8M). Guidance limits upside and may temper enthusiasm if investors were seeking a more aggressive outlook. Business Wire: Financial Results & Guidance

Company issued revenue guidance that is roughly in-line-to-slightly below consensus: Q1 revenue $28.0M–$30.0M (street ~$29.6M) and FY revenue $118.0M–$122.0M (street ~$119.8M). Guidance limits upside and may temper enthusiasm if investors were seeking a more aggressive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume has surged well above average, indicating heightened short-term interest/volatility; technicals show DHX near its 50-day below its 200-day moving average, so sentiment may swing quickly. MarketBeat: Price/Volume

Trading volume has surged well above average, indicating heightened short-term interest/volatility; technicals show DHX near its 50-day below its 200-day moving average, so sentiment may swing quickly. Negative Sentiment: Some published earnings call transcripts (InsiderMonkey / Seeking Alpha / Yahoo) reported a conflicting EPS figure (reported $0.03 vs $0.08 consensus), creating confusion and potential downside pressure from investors reacting to the lower number. This inconsistency can drive intraday volatility. InsiderMonkey: Earnings Call Transcript

Some published earnings call transcripts (InsiderMonkey / Seeking Alpha / Yahoo) reported a conflicting EPS figure (reported $0.03 vs $0.08 consensus), creating confusion and potential downside pressure from investors reacting to the lower number. This inconsistency can drive intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: Operational detail: Dice revenue declined (reported down ~17% year-over-year) and the company still shows a negative net margin, which are ongoing fundamentals investors will watch despite the buyback and reported beats. Business Wire: Segment Results

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company’s primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

