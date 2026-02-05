Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Peloton Interactive’s conference call:

Peloton is repositioning from “connected fitness” to a broader “connected wellness” strategy and launched a hardware refresh plus AI personalization—most notably the Cross Training Series and Peloton IQ —to expand cardio+strength and new wellness offerings.

Peloton is repositioning from “connected fitness” to a broader “connected wellness” strategy and launched a hardware refresh plus AI personalization—most notably the and —to expand cardio+strength and new wellness offerings. Profitability and the balance sheet improved materially: Q2 Adjusted EBITDA grew 39% to $81M, free cash flow was $71M, net debt fell 52% to $319M, and management raised full‑year Adjusted EBITDA and gross margin guidance.

Profitability and the balance sheet improved materially: Q2 Adjusted EBITDA grew 39% to $81M, free cash flow was $71M, net debt fell 52% to $319M, and management raised full‑year Adjusted EBITDA and gross margin guidance. Top‑line softness: Q2 revenue missed guidance by roughly $8M due mainly to fewer-than-expected equipment upgrades by existing members and ~$4M of delivery‑timing delays; full‑year revenue guidance was trimmed by $30M and implies ~3% YoY decline at the midpoint.

Top‑line softness: Q2 revenue missed guidance by roughly $8M due mainly to fewer-than-expected equipment upgrades by existing members and ~$4M of delivery‑timing delays; full‑year revenue guidance was trimmed by $30M and implies ~3% YoY decline at the midpoint. Subscription business showed resilience after a price increase—average net monthly churn was 1.9% (better than feared), paid Connected Fitness subs were 2.661M, and engagement metrics (workout time +7% YoY, 46% adoption of IQ, personalized-plan usage +10%) support retention.

Subscription business showed resilience after a price increase—average net monthly churn was 1.9% (better than feared), paid Connected Fitness subs were 2.661M, and engagement metrics (workout time +7% YoY, 46% adoption of IQ, personalized-plan usage +10%) support retention. Leadership note: CFO Liz Coddington will depart at the end of March; management says the company has a stronger financial foundation and has begun a search for her successor, representing a potential short‑term transition risk.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,891,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723,039. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Peloton Interactive this week:

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,468.55. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 131,495 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $873,126.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,786.16. The trade was a 56.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,107,129 shares of company stock worth $7,708,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $92,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3,132.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

