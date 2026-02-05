KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $1,400.00 to $1,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on KLA from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on KLA from $820.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $1,595.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,595.39.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $30.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,338.01. The company had a trading volume of 765,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,670. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,338.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,135.42. KLA has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $1,693.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.10. KLA had a return on equity of 98.18% and a net margin of 35.76%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.20 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total value of $2,788,220.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774,819.54. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $97,704,954.10. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $133,209,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,217,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $119,618,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of KLA by 5,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 97,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 95,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 69.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 87,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

