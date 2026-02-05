SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stake Lifted by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.