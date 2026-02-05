Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $210.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.42 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%.

Matrix Service Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $379.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matrix Service news, insider Shawn P. Payne sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $103,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,196.82. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 601.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 61,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Matrix Service by 288.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Matrix Service

Here are the key news stories impacting Matrix Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew ~12% year‑over‑year to $210.5M, adjusted EBITDA turned positive (~$2.4M) and the company reaffirmed full‑year revenue guidance of $875M–$925M — signs the business is recovering and management expects higher volumes later in the year. Read More.

Revenue grew ~12% year‑over‑year to $210.5M, adjusted EBITDA turned positive (~$2.4M) and the company reaffirmed full‑year revenue guidance of $875M–$925M — signs the business is recovering and management expects higher volumes later in the year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet/liquidity looks healthy: reported cash & cash equivalents near $199M (liquidity ~ $257.6M) and no outstanding debt, which reduces near‑term financing risk. Read More.

Balance sheet/liquidity looks healthy: reported cash & cash equivalents near $199M (liquidity ~ $257.6M) and no outstanding debt, which reduces near‑term financing risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Board announced Shawn P. Payne as COO immediately and named him to succeed CEO John R. Hewitt on June 30, 2026 — a formal succession plan that reduces surprise risk but introduces near‑term management transition uncertainty. Read More.

Board announced Shawn P. Payne as COO immediately and named him to succeed CEO John R. Hewitt on June 30, 2026 — a formal succession plan that reduces surprise risk but introduces near‑term management transition uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS missed expectations: GAAP EPS was a loss (reported ~$(0.02)–$(0.03) vs. consensus ~+$0.04), which is a primary catalyst for weakness as analysts and short‑term traders react to the miss. Read More.

Reported EPS missed expectations: GAAP EPS was a loss (reported ~$(0.02)–$(0.03) vs. consensus ~+$0.04), which is a primary catalyst for weakness as analysts and short‑term traders react to the miss. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and execution headwinds: revenue beat/beat‑mix is mixed versus some estimates (came in below a couple of street revenue targets), the quarter included ~$3.6M of costs tied to startup/commissioning of specialty tank work that reduced gross profit, operating loss widened and cash from operations declined — factors that weigh on near‑term profitability and sentiment. Read More.

Revenue and execution headwinds: revenue beat/beat‑mix is mixed versus some estimates (came in below a couple of street revenue targets), the quarter included ~$3.6M of costs tied to startup/commissioning of specialty tank work that reduced gross profit, operating loss widened and cash from operations declined — factors that weigh on near‑term profitability and sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Slower project awards/book‑to‑bill: Q2 project awards produced a book‑to‑bill ~0.8x overall (0.2x in Utility & Power), suggesting awards were subdued this quarter and could pressure future revenue conversion. Insider selling activity was also reported, which may amplify short‑term pressure. Read More.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is a provider of engineered construction, fabrication and maintenance services to the energy, industrial and power markets. The firm offers a full suite of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for clients in the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, mining, fertilizer and power generation industries. Its capabilities span from front-end engineering design through plant commissioning, with specializations in modular process skid fabrication, structural steel erection and complex piping systems.

The company’s service portfolio includes onshore and offshore pipe fabrication, equipment setting, industrial maintenance and shutdown services, electrical and instrumentation installation, and skid-mount and modular construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.