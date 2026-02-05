Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 26,298 shares.The stock last traded at $78.62 and had previously closed at $78.70.

Separately, Barclays raised Sandoz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42.

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic medicines and biosimilars. The company supplies off-patent small-molecule drugs as well as biologic alternatives intended to offer lower-cost therapeutic options across a range of clinical areas. Sandoz emphasizes access and affordability, positioning its portfolio to serve hospitals, pharmacies and health systems looking to expand patient access to essential therapies.

The company’s product offerings span conventional generics, complex and specialty generics, and a growing pipeline of biosimilar medicines.

