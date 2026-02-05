Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 842,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 177,896 shares.The stock last traded at $3.5397 and had previously closed at $3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRRFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Carrefour Price Performance

About Carrefour

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

Carrefour is a French multinational retail corporation established in 1959 and headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. As one of the world’s largest retail chains, the company pioneered the hypermarket concept in Europe, combining a supermarket and department store under one roof. Over the decades, Carrefour has expanded its footprint to encompass a variety of store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Carrefour’s core business activities revolve around food retailing, non-food products and services.

