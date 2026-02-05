Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 842,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 177,896 shares.The stock last traded at $3.5397 and had previously closed at $3.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRRFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CRRFY
Carrefour Price Performance
About Carrefour
Carrefour is a French multinational retail corporation established in 1959 and headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. As one of the world’s largest retail chains, the company pioneered the hypermarket concept in Europe, combining a supermarket and department store under one roof. Over the decades, Carrefour has expanded its footprint to encompass a variety of store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.
Carrefour’s core business activities revolve around food retailing, non-food products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carrefour
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.