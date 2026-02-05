Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.70 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Asbury reported record fourth-quarter results with $4.7 billion revenue, $793 million gross profit, adjusted EPS $6.67 and Adjusted EBITDA $250 million .

Used operations showed progress—total used gross profit +6% year‑over‑year and used retail PVRs +18% to —and parts & service delivered a record Q4 all-store revenue of , supporting the long-term services thesis. The Tekion DMS rollout is expected to drive long-term efficiency but will create near-term headwinds: duplicated DMS costs, implementation and SOX-related expenses will pressure SG&A in the first half of 2026.

The Tekion DMS rollout is expected to drive long-term efficiency but will create near-term headwinds: duplicated DMS costs, implementation and SOX-related expenses will pressure SG&A in the first half of 2026. Management expects near-term softness in new-vehicle metrics—SAR may be slightly down and new-vehicle profitability is being “normalized” toward the company’s $2,500–$3,000 PVR range—with first‑half 2026 weakness from weather, incentive/tariff uncertainty and high vehicle transaction prices.

Shares of ABG traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.15. The stock had a trading volume of 70,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 target price on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $251.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 91,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,920,000 after acquiring an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,684,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE:ABG) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.

In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.

