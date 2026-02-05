CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.5230, with a volume of 641446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 36.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $343,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

